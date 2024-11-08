Whoopi Goldberg Gives 'Changed' Sister Act 3 Update After Maggie Smith Death

Suzanne Hanover/Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg has given Sister Act fans an update about the series’ upcoming threequel.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi shared that the team behind the film have needed to adjust their script following the death of her co-star Maggie Smith.

“We’re having to make some readjustments because we just lost Maggie Smith, as you know,” she told Jimmy during her appearance.

Advertisement

“And so, we will get it done. We will get it done. It just is a shift.”

Maggie and Whoopi worked together as the main cast members of original Sister Act film in 1992 and in 1993 for its sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

The first film saw Whoopi star as Deloris Van Cartier, a singer who goes undercover at a convent after being put in a witness protection programme.

It went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the early 1990s, earning $232 million (£177 million) after its release.

In January 2023, while on Loose Women, Whoopi shared that she was “holding the part of Mother Superior” for Maggie Smith, emphasising that she would film around when was convenient for her: “One of the things that I want to make sure I do while I’m here is I want to let Maggie Smith know that I’m holding the part of Mother Superior for you, because I just can’t do it with anybody but you.

Advertisement

“So if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do. But we don’t want to do it without you, Maggie.”

Dame Maggie’s on-screen career began in the late 1950s, with the British star landing her first Oscar nomination in 1969 for a movie adaptation of Othello.

Four years later, she would land her second nomination and first win for The Prime Of Miss Jean Brodie, with a second Oscar following in 1979 for California Suite.

Her other notable movie roles included the comedies Sister Act and The First Wives Club, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Lady in the Van and the Harry Potter series, in which she played Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall in all eight films.