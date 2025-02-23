Mika Korhonen on Unsplash Do your hands shake every now and again? Here's what might be triggering it.

Have you ever noticed your body shaking involuntarily and wondered why on earth it happens? Dr Lawrence Cunningham, of the UK Care Guide, tells HuffPost UK the issue is “more common than many might think”.

“I’d say that almost everyone experiences a mild tremor at some point, often due to temporary stress or fatigue,” he says.

Advertisement

Anxiety, caffeine, high or low blood pressure and even some common medications can trigger the issue, as can a range of health conditions like multiple sclerosis or even after stroke.

“In my experience, tremors can arise from a variety of causes, both physiological and psychological,” adds Dr Cunningham.

“Commonly, I’ve seen that essential tremors, which can be hereditary, and conditions like Parkinson’s disease, are frequent culprits.”

Advertisement

According to Penn Medicine, essential tremor – which mainly impacts those over 40 – is a condition that affects the nervous system, “causing involuntary and rhythmic shaking or trembling”.

It typically affects the hands and forearms, but can also impact the head, voice, face and legs.

Dr Cunningham adds that medications, particularly those affecting the nervous system, can induce shaking as a side effect. And even a nutritional deficiency, like low levels of Vitamin B12, can play a role in this, he says.

“Ultimately, pinpointing the root cause requires a thorough evaluation, as tremors can be multifactorial,” he suggests.

Advertisement

What might make the issue worse?

The doctor suggests lifestyle factors can “significantly” influence the severity of tremors – so if you’re experiencing them regularly, you might want to adopt some lifestyle changes.

“Stress and anxiety are major contributors, and I always recommend stress management techniques to my patients. Caffeine and certain medications can also exacerbate tremors, so moderating these is beneficial,” he adds.

Anecdotally he’s also noticed that changes in sleep patterns and fatigue can worsen tremors.

“Ensuring adequate rest and maintaining a balanced diet can be surprisingly effective in managing symptoms. Small lifestyle tweaks can often lead to noticeable improvements,” he adds.

Advertisement

According to the NHS, a tremor might become more noticeable in the following circumstances:

as you get older;

when you’re stressed, tired, anxious or angry;

after drinking caffeine, drinking alcohol, or smoking;

if you’re very hot or cold.

“Understanding that not all tremors indicate a serious underlying condition is important,” says Dr Cunningham.

“However, the stigma and worry surrounding them can sometimes exacerbate the issue. It’s important to address the emotional impact as well.”

Advertisement

When should I seek help about the shakes?

If you find your shaking is persistent, getting worse, or affecting daily activities, it’s time to book a GP visit to rule out underlying issues.

“In my experience, any tremor that interferes with daily activities warrants a closer look. Particularly if accompanied by other symptoms like difficulty in movement or speech, medical advice is crucial,” says Dr Cunningham.

“It’s always better to err on the side of caution. I’ve seen peace of mind restored simply by confirming that a tremor is benign. Early intervention can also make a significant difference in the management of more serious conditions.”

Advertisement

If your tremor is impacting your life, you might be prescribed something for it to reduce the shaking. If it’s impacting your head or voice, the NHS suggests you could be given injections to block the nerves and relax the muscles.