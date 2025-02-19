Bridget Jones Director Clears Up The 1 Big Mystery That Mad About The Boy Left Us With

Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Universal

The new Bridget Jones film has already proved hugely popular with both critics and cinemagoers, but there was one major question that the sequel left us with.

How come Isla Fisher was only in that one scene?

Last year, much was made of the fact that the Australian star had joined the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, alongside the likes of Nico Parker, Leila Farzad and Josette Simon.

In the end, though, the Wedding Crashers star appears just once, in a brief scene towards the beginning of the film, as Bridget’s glamorous neighbour Rebecca.

Isla Fisher at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy via Associated Press

And we weren’t the only ones surprised to see that Isla’s performance in the film was actually more of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-cameo than a supporting role…

One thing about #BridgetJones why have Isla Fisher on screen for 10 seconds if that. What was the point. — Braden (@BradeLeeStevens) February 16, 2025

does anybody have any answers for me as to why isla fisher had a 1 second cameo in the new bridget jones movie and her character was never seen again — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) February 18, 2025

my problem with the new Bridget Jones movie:



1. isla fisher… cameo? for what? lmao and she doesnt have a bigger role why?

2. the leo woodall marketing??? i didnt even know chiwetel ejiofor was in it? CHIWETEL??? — l (@donnacanopener) February 18, 2025

I assume either Isla Fisher had more scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor, or she was so desperate to be in a Bridget Jones movie she didn't care about screen time.



Most likely the former as she shows up for one scene that seems to set her up for a bigger part. — Mica Blackwell (she/her) (@INA_TheatreSnob) February 16, 2025

With some fans pondering whether Isla originally had more scenes, Deadline put the question to director Michael Morris at the film’s premiere last month, asking: “What happened?”

“Never! No!” Michael responded when asked if extra footage of Isla’s character wound up on the “cutting room floor”.

Instead, he insisted, the Confessions Of A Shopaholic actor “did us a massive favour by basically doing like a sort of elevated cameo for fun”.

“Emma Thompson is in two scenes, Jim Broadbent’s in one scene,” he continued. “People do it because they want to. We wanted someone who looked impossibly glamorous across the street… and Isla very sweetly said yes.”

When Deadline pointed out that Isla’s character is featured more heavily in the novel on which Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is based, Michael pointed out: “The novel has huge [amounts of] strands that never [made it to screen]. We just wanted to sort of respect the idea of the character.”

Director Michael Morris on why Isla Fisher is only in one scene of ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’: “She did us a massive favor by basically doing an elevated cameo for fun” pic.twitter.com/JdGh2cYdiV — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 30, 2025

Mad About The Boy reintroduces Renée Zellweger as Bridget at a time when the character has become a single mum, following the death of her husband, Mark Darcy.

As well as returning stars like Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, the film introduces new love interests for Bridget, played by Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor.