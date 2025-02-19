Bridget Jones Director Clears Up The 1 Big Mystery That Mad About The Boy Left Us With

The new Bridget Jones film has already proved hugely popular with both critics and cinemagoers, but there was one major question that the sequel left us with.
How come Isla Fisher was only in that one scene?
Last year, much was made of the fact that the Australian star had joined the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, alongside the likes of Nico Parker, Leila Farzad and Josette Simon.
In the end, though, the Wedding Crashers star appears just once, in a brief scene towards the beginning of the film, as Bridget’s glamorous neighbour Rebecca.
And we weren’t the only ones surprised to see that Isla’s performance in the film was actually more of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-cameo than a supporting role…
With some fans pondering whether Isla originally had more scenes, Deadline put the question to director Michael Morris at the film’s premiere last month, asking: “What happened?”
“Never! No!” Michael responded when asked if extra footage of Isla’s character wound up on the “cutting room floor”.
Instead, he insisted, the Confessions Of A Shopaholic actor “did us a massive favour by basically doing like a sort of elevated cameo for fun”.
“Emma Thompson is in two scenes, Jim Broadbent’s in one scene,” he continued. “People do it because they want to. We wanted someone who looked impossibly glamorous across the street… and Isla very sweetly said yes.”
When Deadline pointed out that Isla’s character is featured more heavily in the novel on which Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is based, Michael pointed out: “The novel has huge [amounts of] strands that never [made it to screen]. We just wanted to sort of respect the idea of the character.”
Mad About The Boy reintroduces Renée Zellweger as Bridget at a time when the character has become a single mum, following the death of her husband, Mark Darcy.
As well as returning stars like Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, the film introduces new love interests for Bridget, played by Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor.