You Should Change Condom During Sex After This Many Minutes (Yes, Really)

And looking at the same data which measured sex’s usual duration, apparently condom use doesn’t usually change that time.

Given the information LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor GP Dr Bhavini Shah shared with HuffPost UK over email, that’s probably a good thing.

The doctor said that to ensure you're properly protected throughout intercourse, you're meant to switch condoms mid-sesh (sorry, what?).

Why?

It’s to do with the structural integrity of the condom, apparently.

You certainly don’t want to risk tearing or weakening the material of the thin barrier between you and unplanned pregnancy or STIs.

So, Dr. Shah’s advice is clear ― “If you’ve been having sex for half an hour and aren’t ready to stop – change the condom,” the doctor shared.

“Friction weakens the condom, increasing the chances of a break,” she added.

“Under 30 minutes and you’re fine. Over 30 minutes and it’s best to play it safe. Although, obviously the amount of friction depends on how vigorous your intercourse is.”

So... can I double-bag it?

When I was a cleaner, you’d hear tales of staff doubling up the pillowcases they put on pillows so they wouldn’t have to put a new one on during a turnaround.

If you were thinking of taking a similar approach to a more amorous (but still bed-bound) purpose, though, you’re barking up the wrong tree, says Dr. Shah.

“A common myth surrounds the practice of ‘doubling bagging’. This means wearing two condoms at once for extra protection,” she said, stressing “Twice the condom does not equal twice the safety.”

“Wearing two condoms is actually riskier than just wearing one as they will rub against each other, creating potentially condom-breaking friction,” she added.

“This also applies if you use a male condom in tandem with a female condom.”