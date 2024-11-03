Cold Symptoms Get Worse At Night? We Have News

Justin Paget via Getty Images

I always wondered why my cough is civilised, even demure, during the daytime ― then bucks up in my throat like a stallion when I settle down to sleep.

It’s pretty common for cold symptoms like a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and even fever to get worse at night.

I’d always thought it was just because I was paying more attention to my cold when I laid in bed without distractions ― but it turns out there are a couple of medical reasons why your cold gets worse at night too.

What’s happening?

According to Harvard Health, it’s down to your hormones ― more specifically, a hormone called cortisol.

Cortisol, which is sometimes called “the stress hormone,” is also a stress (and symptom) regulator, Dr Toni Golen told Harvard Health.

“Cortisol levels rise the morning, helping suppress inflammation and reduce cold symptoms,” she says.

“But lower levels of cortisol at night enable symptoms to flare again.”

Then, there’s the fact that you’re lying down when it happens ― this can cause mucus to pool in the back of your throat, inducing coughing.

Lastly, your immune system sends signals to your brain to get more active at night.

While that can sound like a good thing, in reality, colds are a part of your immune response ― so as those signals get stronger, so do your symptoms.

What can I do to make having a cold at night easier?

Taking a hot shower before you go to bed, sipping on a warm drink before you settle down, and popping an NSAID like ibuprofen or aspirin can help, health information site Healthline says.

Then, there are nose sprays (which really do seem to work); you can gargle with salt water, turn on a humidifier if you have one, avoid booze, and keep your bedroom reasonably cool.

Healthline adds that stacking your pillows so your head is elevated can prevent mucus from pooling in your throat too.

