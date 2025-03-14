LYMA crows feet fading after LYMA use

But let’s be real here ― not every A-lister’s flawless dermis comes from a bottle, plastic surgeon and aesthetic director of LYMA Dr Graeme E. Glass says.

Not only have celebs like Sienna Miller, Cynthia Enviro, Kate Hudson, and Hannah Waddingham used the brand’s at-home laser technology, but the surgeon also says “more men are opting for cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments” at his clinic.

Male A-list users of the LYMA laser include Cillian Murphy, Eddie Redmayne, Barry Keoghan, and Rége Jean-Page, LYMA share.

So what exactly is a LYMA laser, and how does it help to give you a celeb glow?

“The LYMA Laser is the most exciting and innovative product to have been developed for the purpose of skin rejuvenation in recent years,” Dr Glass wrote.

That’s partly because of how the tech works. The LYMA laser uses cold, near-infrared light that your skin selectively allows in.

Its lower temperature helps to prevent damage and also makes sure it’s suitable for all skin tones (which is far from a given among laser products).

Your dermis converts that light to energy, preventing the breakdown of your extracellular matrix ― leaving you with skin that’s hydrated from within.

The low-level laser therapy, which is gentle enough to use at home, has also been proven to increase the amount of oxygen and nutrients available to your skin.

That results in denser, firmer, smoother, and healthier-looking skin over time, LYMA says.

The science is impressive. But if you’re anything like me, you’ll also be wondering; does it hurt, and can I use it on my neck (and hands, and elbows...) too?

Their flagship product is as suitable for your legs and arms as it is for your forehead and jawline, LYMA adds.

The portable tool is cordless and small enough to fit in your handbag, making what’s set to be the most effective part of your daily skincare routine even easier to maintain.

Its breakthrough technology, created with plastic surgeons, geneticists and scientists, has earned the LYMA laser a 4.9-star average rating from over 150 reviews.