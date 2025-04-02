So THAT's Why Your Gym Has 50 Treadmills But Only 1 Squat Rack

Kobe Kian Clata via Unsplash Gym goer reaching for weight

This morning, I left my spin class, walked up to the weights section to get the rest of my workout in, and promptly turned back around.

The squat rack (my huge, bustling gym only has one) had a three-person line around it, excluding the muscular lifters circling, keen-eyed, like beefy kestrs.

Meanwhile, dustballs might as well have been blowing across the grey acres of treadmill belts upstairs.

Why does this happen? After all, my experience is far from unique – Redditor u/IndependentHawk9655 asked the members of r/AskUK, “Why does every chain gym in the UK still prioritise cardio equipment that never gets used over the weights room/resistance machines which are always absolutely rammed?”

So, we spoke to Maria Vazquez, head of training at MYWOWFIT, about what’s really going on.

It’s strategic

“It’s all about strategy,” Vazquez told HuffPost UK.

She explains that “Most beginners are more comfortable jumping on a treadmill or elliptical than going straight to strength training equipment.

“So having a lot of cardio machines means gyms can accommodate the high volume of new members who are still getting into their routine.”

From a financial standpoint, gyms rely on inactive members to make a profit – a strategy Gen Z is bucking.

Then, there’s safety to consider.

“Machines like treadmills and ellipticals require less supervision, lower liability risk,” Vazquez shared.

“Squat racks and Smith machines require more space, proper form and sometimes a spotter which can deter some gym goers.”

Lastly, there’s the time math; a treadmill user might be on there for 40 minutes, while someone is unlikely to spend that long on a Smith machine.

The lifter, unlike the runner, can allow someone else to “work in” their sets too.

But if that logic is sound, why is the squat rack still always busy?

The problem is that gyms might not have adapted to new trends, the expert said.

“In my experience, this [pattern of equipment use] is all changing. More people are getting into strength training and gyms are starting to balance out their offerings,” Vazquez explained.