So THAT's Why You Always Get So Gassy On Planes

If you think aeroplane food tastes bad, think again ― it’s more likely that your tastebuds have been affected by the altitude and drier air.

The plane’s air pressure can change how fizzy drinks behave too, which is why cans of pop (especially those flavoured with artificial sweeteners) froth and fizz far more on board.

But what if you’ve noticed a similar gas change in your own body?

In a recent TikTok, GI surgeon Dr Karan Rajan explained that yup ― the environment in your plane really is likely to make you toot more.

Why does flying affect my gas?

Most planes fly at about 31,000 to 42,000 feet.

At that altitude, the cabin air pressure decreases. “So thanks to physics, the gas in your intestines can increase by up to 30%,” Dr Rajan says.

An admittedly small 1969 study found that 18 soldiers’ intestinal gas quadrupled at 30,000 feet.

This might affect people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) more than it does those without the condition, Dr. Baha Moshiree, a gastroenterologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest, told The New York Times.

Not only might this make you feel bloated, but that gas needs to find an exit, as Dr Rajan points out.

So, you’ll more than likely find yourself, er, letting loose mid-air.

What can I do about it?

Luckily, there are some steps you can take to silence the sneaky expulsions.

Dr Rajan says that it’s important to skip fizzy drinks on a flight (basically because of the Diet Coke problem we mentioned earlier). This extends to beer and sparkling water.

You should also avoid gas-inducing foods ― like beans, broccoli, onion, and artificial sweeteners ― before takeoff, as these “all ferment in your gut.”

Avoid swallowing air (which often happens when we eat food too quickly) too, the surgeon suggests.

Gentle walking where possible, staying hydrated, and wearing looser clothing can all help too, he adds.

After all, “the key isn’t to eliminate your noxious fumes, but to manage them gracefully,” the pro shared.

