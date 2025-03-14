People Are Just Realising Why Some New Builds Have Bricked-Up Windows, And Huh

teo73 via Getty Images/iStockphoto A brick wall with bricked window

Many of us associate new builds with shallow lawns (which a gardening expert previously told HuffPost UK is perfect for wildflowers), red brick veneers, and a slightly “same-y” feel.

But as Redditor u/fizzyinch pointed out on r/AskUK, some of them have a completely anachronistic ― and frankly confusing ― other feature.

“What’s the point of fake windows on new builds?”, the site user asked above an image of a new build with what seemed to a be a fake bricked-up window.

“I saw this on a few houses. At first I thought it was a genuine bricked-up window. This house is brand new ― don’t think it’s even sold- so what is it and why?”

We spoke to London-based architect and director of Graham Ford Architects, Graham Ford, and roofing and building expert Michael Feazel, CEO of Roof Maxx, to see how the facts stand up to site users’ theories.

Why do some new builds have bricked-up windows?

“It’s to make the property look older, break up a blank wall and give it character apparently. It goes back to the old window tax days,” u/Neilkd21 commented.

Both experts agreed this can be part of the reason why the fake “windows” are added.

“The window tax was introduced in England in 1696. Houses with more than ten windows were liable for additional taxes which increased depending on number of windows they had,” Ford told us.

And while this was eventually repealed because it harmed residents’ health, Ford says this “did perversely create a type of architectural aesthetic that might inspire architects and clients today.”

“While they may reference the historical ‘window tax’ era, where homeowners bricked up windows to avoid taxation, today, they are typically used for aesthetic continuity in developments that aim to blend modern structures with traditional architecture,” Feazal agreed.

“In many cases, faux windows can really help maintain symmetry in a building’s facade or align with local restrictions that prioritize historical character (less common in North America than UK).”

So yep ― it is partly supposed to invoke an old-school charm, sometimes encouraged by local councils which want their neighbourhoods to look cohesive.

Are there any other reasons why new builds might have fake bricked-up windows?

Feazal says that sometimes, bricked-up new-build windows are down to the layout of the home.

“Functionally, bricked-up windows can also result from internal layout constraints,” he said.

“If a space like a bathroom or staircase doesn’t need natural light, a developer may opt for a decorative, non-functional window placement on the exterior to preserve the home’s aesthetic without altering the internal floor plan.”

Ford adds that the “window” can make an “aesthetically pleasing pattern across a façade breaking up otherwise monotonous brickwork”.

Lastly, the architect explained: “Some say that these brick panels allow for easy conversion from brick to windows at a later date as the structural lintel is already in place.”