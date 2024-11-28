I Just Learned The Original Meaning Behind Christmas Trees, And I Can't Believe I Never Questioned It

Hert Niks via Unsplash

There’s so much meaning behind a lot of Christmas traditions that most of us have lost sight of.

For instance, you may not have known that Christmas puddings and mincemeat originally had 13 ingredients to symbolise Jesus and His disciples (mincemeat also once contained lamb, representing shepherds).

Another Christmas tradition I never questioned is the iconic Yuletide tree.

Though it seems timeless, the idea of having a Christmas tree in your own home didn’t reach the UK until 1800 with Queen Charlotte, history site English Heritage writes.

Advertisement

The trend spread to the upper classes, eventually trickling down to us plebs (and I’m so glad it did).

But what does it mean?

It’s to do with The Garden Of Eden

According to Encyclopedia Brittanica’s site, evergreen trees have been used as a symbol of eternal life in many ancient societies.

It was popular among Ancient Egyptians, for instance.

But the specific Christmas meaning behind the firs originates in Germany, which is where the tradition started.

Per Britannica, a fir tree dotted with apples featured heavily in a medieval German play about Adam and Eve.

Advertisement

This became known as a “paradise tree.”

Over time, Germans began placing a “paradise tree” in their homes on Christmas Eve, which is where a lot of Europeans celebrate the holiday.

“They hung wafers on it (symbolizing the eucharistic host, the Christian sign of redemption); in a later tradition the wafers were replaced by cookies of various shapes,” Brittanica explains.

Originally candles were added to symbolise Jesus as the “light of the world.”

Is that all?

Nope ― the tree’s pointy shape isn’t just coincidental.

German households used to have something called a “Christmas pyramid” that was made of wood.

It was a triangular shape that was used to hold Christmas ornaments, figurines, and other festive trinkets.

Over time the two became one, and we have the modern Christmas tree.

This was all first done by a minority of Lutheran Germans, but over the centuries, it caught on across the world.