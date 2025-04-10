Disappointed UK Easter Egg Fans Are All Mourning The Same Thing, And I Agree

Nik via Unsplash Chocolate easter eggs

Have the rights of the average Easter egg enjoyer been so rapidly diminished as they are right now?

First, consumer advocacy publication Which? reports that we’ll be paying up to 50% more for our delicious orbs this year.

Then, we find out that not only are we likely getting less chocolate per egg thanks to shrinkflation, but Mark Owen, chief chocolatier at Pembrokeshire-based chocolate factory Wickedly Welsh Chocolate, tells us the trend might be here to stay.

And now, another bee in my frankly hive-like Easter bonnet; a recent Reddit post shared to r/CasualUK pointed out that Easter eggs don’t come with mugs or toys anymore (so true!).

They’re not the first to mourn the trend

In a TikTok, nostalgic content creator Michaela Shannon said that “every time Easter comes around I always think about how Easter eggs are just not as good as they used to be.

“You don’t get as much chocolate anymore, they’re more expensive, and you don’t get these little novelty cups,” she continued, holding both the iconic Creme and Mini Egg mugs to the camera.

A Facebook group dedicated to ’70s and ’80s kids shared a post about the change, which led commenters to share that they still use their mugs from 30-odd years ago.

“I loved getting them from Easter eggs but you can’t seem to get them now,” a site user mourned.

Another said their “kids are missing out” on the experience.

Why’s it happening?

HuffPost UK reached out to both Cadbury’s and Nestle to ask about the modern-day omission but have not heard back yet.

What we do know for sure, however, is that cocoa prices have soared in the past year – and that Cadbury’s has already admitted to having to cut costs and raise the price of some products as a “last resort.”

But that’s not all that’s risen. In a previous interview with HuffPost UK, former VP of International Trade at Barclays and current founder of personal finance platform Generation Money, Alex King, said that “at the start of 2024, we also saw hedge funds pour into the cocoa market with bets that the price of cocoa would continue to rise – which it did throughout 2024.”

“Although these hedge funds weren’t the main driver of increased prices, they helped to spike already, increasing prices even further.”

And that’s before you start to consider chocolatier Mark Owen’s point – that dairy, fuel, and energy costs have all risen too.