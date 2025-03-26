This Is Why Netflix's The Residence Is Dedicated To Andre Braugher

Uzo Aduba in The Residence JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX

Those who’ve already made it to the end of Netflix’s new murder mystery The Residence will have seen that the show is dedicated to the American actor Andre Braugher.

Andre – who died of lung cancer in December 2023, at the age of 61 – was a two-time Emmy winner known for his roles in shows like Thief, The Good Fight and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He also appeared in the films City Of Angels, Salt and She Said.

Andre Braugher pictured in 2018 via Associated Press

Naturally, some viewers might have been left pondering what his connection to Netflix’s latest hit show was, after seeing that The Residence was dedicated in his memory.

Why was The Residence dedicated to Andre Braugher?

Andre had actually been cast in the show prior to his death in 2023.

He was due to play White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter, the staff member whose death sparks the murder mystery that forms the central plot.

In fact, production was halfway through when Andre died, with half of his scenes having been filmed.

After production was shut down, the decision was made to recast the role, with Giancarlo Esposito taking over.

Giancarlo Esposito in The Residence Netflix

Creator Paul William Davies told Deadline: “It was brutal and it was really hard for so many of us. We were lucky enough that Giancarlo, who also knew Andre, was close to him and had the deepest respect for him, was able to come in and do that role, and do it in his own way, but also honouring Andre.

“That’s a very difficult assignment, just on so many levels and he handled it with extraordinary grace and navigated that in a way that comforted us. It was hard.”

Of the decision to honour Andre after the whole series, rather than just one episode, Paul added: “There might have been a natural inclination to do that after the first episode, but for me, it was important to do that at the end of the whole series, to say, you were part of all this, and we have not forgotten you.”