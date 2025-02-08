Lady Gaga at the Grammys last week via Associated Press

Lady Gaga is lifting the lid even more on what she’s got planned for her fans when her new album Mayhem is released next month.

So far, Gaga has already broken down the lyrics of her latest single Abracadabra, which has become her 17th top 10 hit here in the UK, as well as pointing out some interesting details that fans should be looking out for in the track’s accompanying music video.

In a recent interview with Elle, Gaga spoke about how the album sees her confronting her own self-doubt, revealing that the Abracadabra music represents the battle of her “inner dialogue”.

The Grammy-winning star also shared that one character she plays in the video – the so-called “lady in red” – actually represents “Mayhem the character”.

Gaga was then asked more about the inspiration behind her new music, which led to her explaining exactly why she chose to name her seventh album Mayhem.

“The album was called Mayhem to memorialise a piece of me and a piece of life that is not always easy to accept,” she explained. “It was hard at first to name the album Mayhem because I so much don’t want that feeling to be real.

“I am also a hopeful person. I’m also somebody that is a dreamer, but what I think I ultimately arrived at is; it’s all of the fractures of who we are and the fractures in the world and the mayhem of that brokenness that ultimately teaches us the power of joy, and dancing and crying and laughing and listening to music and holding your friends and your family and repeat!

“This album is fun and I enjoyed the contrast of a fun album that’s also called Mayhem.”

Gaga claimed last month that the creative process for making Mayhem was comparable with “reassembling a shattered mirror”.

Lady Gaga on the cover of her new album Mayhem Interscope

“Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way,” she said.

Last year, Gaga told Vogue about how it was her fiancé Michael Polansky who encouraged her to throw herself back into a pop sound on her album, a process she described as “facing my fear” in a press release announcing Mayhem.