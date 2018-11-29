Why Our Love Affair With IKEA Remains Strong – Even If Profits Are Down

blinow61 via Getty Images

IKEA has seen its profits drop by a third, the Scandi homewares retailer has announced, although sales rose 2 per cent (they are now worth €37bn) and online sales were up 47 per cent. The company that runs the majority of IKEA stores, Ingka, said the fall in profits was because IKEA has been concentrating on transforming its business, including testing smaller city-centre stores and focusing on its online offering, to make it “better equipped for the next 75 years”. HuffPost UK headed out to Tottenham Court Road in London, where the company has been piloting one of these city-centre outlets, to ask customers how they felt about IKEA and their experiences of shopping there.

Huffpost uk Natalie

Natalie, who is 42 and works in marketing, is a fan of IKEA’s low prices, but thinks the company is facing growing competition. “There’s more online places to shop like Made.com who are doing more cool, unique pieces,” she said. “Plus I think the stigma surrounding flat-pack furniture still sticks.” They might be flat-pack, but 61 year-old Grace Cook, wonders if the durability of IKEA products actually works against the homeware store. “My kitchen has lasted 20 years,” she says. “Rather than buy a new one I can just add bits like doors and inside fittings. It would be lovely to see [more] smaller stores, especially for accessories like cushions and cutlery,” she added.

Huffpost uk Grace Cook