So THAT's Why Texting In TV Shows And Movies Looks So Fake

The CW

Those of us who run a little finicky perceptive might have developed a few TV and movie bugbears over the years.

For instance, you might wonder why characters never say “bye” when hanging up the phone on-screen. You might have questions as to why Hollywood refuses to actually call zombies “zombies”, as well.

Advertisement

You may even want to know why actors never seem to drink from a full cup.

Well, we at HuffPost UK have answers for those. But after noticing a post on X (formerly Twitter), we realised there was an issue we hadn’t tackled ― why do text exchanges look so fake in TV shows and movies?

i HATE when you’re watching something and the character is getting a text from someone and it shows on their screen as the first message ever sent between them. it’s LAZY — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 7, 2024

So what’s going on here?

The original poster is right. It doesn’t take much money to build up a realistic-looking text exchange between two characters.

Indeed, writer, director, and editor Tony Zhou shared in a YouTube video that “texting is kind of visual so in theory this shouldn’t be hard”.

Advertisement

“And yet every time a filmmaker cuts to an insert of a phone, you can hear the audience yawning,” he adds.

But while sending the texts is basically free, “the director can save a tonne of money by not shooting 60 close-ups of phones,” Zhou explains.

Each shot is more pricey than, say, having an actor read the text aloud or editing in text above the phone à la BBC’s Sherlock and I May Destroy You.

Perhaps that’s why, when we do see screens, there hasn’t been enough close-up shots to warrant a buildup of text. It’s also “slow” and boring, to watch someone text.

Then, there’s the question of visibility ― the phones sometimes have to use “huge Grandma font” to be seen,” Zhou says, which is harder with more crowded text.

Advertisement

The CW

So how should we show texts?

On-screen texts, which appear in a bubble as the character types rather than in a separate shot of a screen, have been seen in shows like House Of Cards.

Speaking to The Atlantic, artist Ben Grosser said this overlaying style (seen in a different way in Sherlock) neatly combines the character’s performance and texting.

It reflects a “hybrid reality, a continued blend of being in physical space wherever we are, but constantly also engaged in digital connections — everything from text messaging to social networks,” he said.

Zhou agrees, saying the House Of Cards method “combines action and reaction in the same frame”.

So long as I don’t have to see that white space above the first on-screen message between a son and mother, I’m happy...