Here's Why We Think Friday The 13th Is 'Unlucky', And The Reasons Are Strange

If you asked me if I were superstitious, I’d respond, “probably a little bit”.

But the reality is, I say “white rabbits” three times at the beginning of every month that has an R in it for good luck, salute magpies for good karma and that on Friday the 13th, I’m more than just a little cautious about what I plan for the day.

I’m not alone in my fear of this day. In fact, there’s even a name for it: paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Say that after a couple of pints, I dare you.

Anyway, where did this even come from, and why are we so scared of this particular date?

Why people believe that Friday the 13th is unlucky

According to the University of South Carolina, the discomfort lies with the number 13 itself. This could be partially due to it feeling like 13 undoes a feeling of completeness, like there being 12 months in a year, 12 gods on Olympus, 12 signs of the zodiac or 12 apostles of Jesus.

“Thirteen contrasts with this sense of goodness and perfection,” they say.

However, it could come also come down to mythology and religion, as they explained: “The number 13 may be associated with some famous but undesirable dinner guests.

“In Norse mythology, the god Loki was 13th to arrive at a feast in Valhalla, where he tricked another attendee into killing the god Baldur. In Christianity, Judas — the apostle who betrayed Jesus — was the 13th guest at the Last Supper.”

That all makes sense but... why is Friday the 13th so particularly unlucky?

Well, this may come as a surprise to those of us that work Monday to Friday but Friday has actually always been considered to be an unlucky day. According to the BBC: “For hundreds of years, Friday has been considered the unluckiest day of the week. In Geoffrey Chaucer’s famous Canterbury Tales, written in the 14th Century, he says ‘and on a Friday fell all this mischance’.

“In Britain, Friday was once known as Hangman’s Day because it was usually when people who had been condemned to death would be hanged.”