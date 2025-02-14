So THAT's Why We Give Chocolate On Valentine's Day

Scarlett Alt via Unsplash Chocolate truffles in a red heart-shaped box

A lot of people think that Santa’s suit is red and white because of an early Coca-Cola ad. After all, he and the brand share the same colours.

But it turns out that Saint Nick’s iconic garb predates the well-known advert. The company itself wrote: “Even though it’s often said that Santa wears a red coat because red is the colour of Coca‑Cola, he appeared in a red coat before [Coca-Cola illustrator Haddon] Sundblom painted him.”

Advertisement

And yet we never hear that Valentine’s Day chocolate-giving is a tradition borne partly from another company’s marketing choice ― even though that claim seems to have more heft to it.

Why do we give chocolates on Valentine’s Day?

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact origins of Valentine’s Day, but some form of the romantic holiday dates back to the 14th century (some speculate its roots lie earlier, in ancient Rome).

But giving one another chocolates on the holiday is a newer phenomenon that started in the last 200 years.

Advertisement

Chocolate had only been available as a drink until 1847, when it was first turned into a moulded paste by J.S. Fry and Sons.

Before then, members of royal European courts ― who else outside of cocoa’s native Central and South America could afford the delicacy? ― drank bitter Xocolatl, which was associated with virility and masculinity.

The idea of linking the newly-formed bars with romance, though, wasn’t really one which occurred to consumers until Cadbury’s combined the sweet treats with other Valentine’s motifs, like hearts and Cupids.

Advertisement

In 1861, Richard Cadbury created a “fancy box” for the day which was shaped like a heart, meaning buyers could keep love letters and other romantic items in there long after eating its contents.

Dr Charles Feldman, professor of food studies, told CNN that this marketing move made an association between chocolate and romance that lasts to this day.

“The marketing machine took over,” he said, adding that the different varieties of heart-shaped boxes other companies made over time “gave men the opportunity to demonstrate their taste by choosing the right box for the particular woman.”

Advertisement

Is that why Cadbury Roses are called that?

Roses weren’t actually associated with romance until Victorian times (a bit like chocolates).

But nope ― the brand’s marketing know-how didn’t extend to naming one of their selection tin products after the amorous gift.

Instead, the company says they were “Named after Dorothy Cadbury’s favourite flowers, roses.”