'Forcing Employees Back To The Office Is A Step Backwards For Productivity. This Is Why.'

Maskot via Getty Images Struggling in an office environment? You're not alone.

The debate over ‘return to office’ is intensifying. Corporate giants like Amazon and WPP are pushing hard for staff to get back to the office full time. It sounds obvious that achieving a high level of collaboration, teaching younger staff, and high productivity requires us in the office. There’s just one problem. It’s utter nonsense.

I’ll admit, I was historically skeptical about remote work. Like many, I felt it was impossible to create a strong company culture, develop highly innovative new products, and was worried that those at home were ‘not doing proper work’.

Advertisement

But I was wrong. After seeing the success of remote work over the last five years, I’m now firmly convinced that it can be transformational, especially for high growth companies. Clinging to outdated office norms is archaic, and a huge step backwards for our modern workforce. In many cases, this mindset says more about a leader’s management style than it does about the work ethic of their employees.

Forcing people back to the office reflects a failure to see the bigger picture of what the future of work could – and should - look like. Across the West, we face a crisis of low growth – remote work has the potential to significantly improve productivity, if approached in the same serious way that a car company would organise its production facilities, or a supermarket would organise its logistics. For most of us, remote work was triggered by the pandemic. Many CEOs have been keen to dump it as a pandemic relic; but it isn’t a last resort, it’s a strategic shift that can benefit both businesses and employees. Embracing it can lead to higher productivity, happiness and a sustainable company culture.

At ZOE we’re very proud to be remote-first. I wouldn’t mandate that our team must work in an office again. We do offer spaces in London and Boston, though most still prefer to work remotely.

Advertisement

Let’s first address the ‘issue’ of productivity.

For years, the myth that employees need to be in the office daily to do their best work has held firm, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. A growing body of research shows that remote work actually improves productivity. One study, in Nature, found that alongside improving productivity by an impressive 13%, hybrid working increased job satisfaction and reduced quit rates by one-third (especially in women who choose to have a family, for whom returning to the office can be particularly challenging).

I’ve seen this firsthand. During the pandemic, we built the ZOE Health Study in a matter of days. It was used by more than 4 million people to log their COVID symptoms, and played a vital role in our global understanding of the pandemic. We were incredibly creative and productive despite being remote. Today, we have a thriving team that innovates at pace, from conducting the world’s largest nutrition study to developing our personalised nutrition app, all from their own homes around the world.

When people have autonomy over their time, from my experience, they’re more focused and invested in their work. That’s certainly how I feel. Without the distraction of commuting or working in a setting that isn’t conducive to their best performance, they can concentrate on what matters: results. This is why remote work drives employee satisfaction and engagement. When people feel trusted and are well supported, they deliver work they’re genuinely proud of.

Advertisement

As importantly, one study by IWG found that three-quarters of those who work flexible hours felt less burned out than when they spent their whole week at the office. Other important factors in their lives also improved, including healthier meal preparation, better overall health, better quality of sleep, and more exercise - these are outcomes not to be underestimated in the midst of a serious global health crisis.

Another popular argument for return to the office is in-person interaction.

There are certainly benefits to working alongside others in an office, perhaps the most valuable being human connection. We know that social interactions are vital for our health. This is central to our remote approach at ZOE. We agree that in-person interactions are important, but they don’t need to be 5 days a week, or even in an office for that matter. The best interactions are considered and meaningful.

Instead of the daily trudge to the office, we organise regular offsites where teams get together for several days, and once a year the entire company enjoys a few days together at our ZOE retreat. It’s easy to incorporate smaller moments for connection into remote-working too, such as weekly virtual yoga, coffee tastings and book clubs. For those who want daily in-person contact with colleagues, our offices are available for them, and teams can independently choose to get together in different cities in their own time.

Advertisement

Flexibility also expands the talent pool. We’re no longer restricted by geography or office hours. We hire the best people from around the world, bringing diverse perspectives and experiences that enrich our company culture. Remote work enables us to break down traditional office silos, creating a more inclusive environment. This greater flexibility allows people to achieve a far better work/life balance, for example so parents can make time for their young children.

It’s no surprise that the return to office push is primarily led by corporate dinosaurs with vested interests in city real estate. Their rigid, one-size-fits-all approach to work is increasingly out of touch. Employees rightly demand choice. Flexibility is no longer a perk; it’s essential for keeping your team supported and motivated.

Ultimately, the debate isn’t about where we work; it’s about how we work. Employees need flexibility, trust, and the ability to balance work and life. Businesses need high productivity and fast delivery of new ideas.

Advertisement