This has not been a year for positive news stories. But there is good in this world and, with Christmas just around the corner, we want to share that goodness; the tales of heroes among us.

To do that, we’re launching a celebratory advent calendar (which kicks off tomorrow) as part of our kindness section HuffPost: HumanKind. Every day we’ll be sharing the story of an incredible person, or group of people, whose selflessness has changed lives.

By counting down to Christmas with kindness, you can join readers like the actor Michael Sheen, who expressed his support for the project, saying: “It’s a really lovely idea … and I agree very much needed.”

He puts it better than I ever could. “Because of the way the news works, we can lose sight of the fact that there’s far more generosity and kindness going on in the world than anything else,” he told me.

“Miracles are happening all around us every day in the most unlikely of places. They happen without fanfare and often with little reward or thanks. But they happen, because some people care enough to make sure they do.”