Open fire fuels and some log burners are to be banned by environment secretary Michael Gove as part of plans to tackle air pollution that “shortens lives”.

The measures form part of the government’s Clean Air Strategy, which plans to ensure only the cleanest stoves are available for sale by 2022.

Stoves and open fires are now the single biggest source of particulate matter emissions, the government says, and sales of wet wood for domestic burning will also restricted.

So, Just How Bad Are Wood Burning Stoves?

Wood burning stoves might not seem like one of the biggest culprits when it comes to air quality. Yet, having seen a rise in popularity in the last decade, a government survey in 2016 found that they were creating more than a third of all the particle pollution in London throughout the year.

Put simply, any heating method that requires the burning of a fossil fuel is going to be bad for the environment and the quality of the air you’re breathing.

After two decades of being shunned as a negligible source of pollution, the rise of wood burners and fire pits has taken many academics by surprise, explains Dr Gary Fuller, who runs Kings College’s London Air Quality Network.

