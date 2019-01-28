Why You Shouldn't Say Someone 'Lost Their Battle' With Cancer

You might talk about someone “fighting” cancer to show your support, or say a person has “lost their battle” to soften the blow of death – but thousands of cancer patients do not like hearing these euphemisms.

Almost half (44%) of people affected by cancer find the phrase “lost their battle” inappropriate while 37% do not like the phrase “lost their fight”, according to a survey by Macmillan Cancer Support. Instead, being factually accurate and saying someone has simply “died” from cancer was preferred by a majority.

In the survey of 2,000 past and present cancer patients, people said phrases like “battle” and “fight” imply that someone can be “defeated” by cancer, undermining them as a person.

Calling someone a “hero” or referring to them as “cancer stricken” or a “victim” also prove unpopular, with people saying these phrases are disempowering (42%), isolating (24%) and put patients under pressure to be positive (30%).

To show the impact these phases and vocabulary can have, the charity have released a video alongside the data showing people with cancer reacting to often well-meaning comments.