Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in Netflix's Adolescence Netflix

Adolescence has been dominating the conversation since it began streaming a week ago, and has not budged from the top of Netflix’s list of most-watched shows.

It’s natural, then, that people would begin speculating about whether there could be any more episodes of the hard-hitting drama in the pipeline.

Here’s a quick guide to everything we know so far about the future of Adolescence…

Could Adolescence get a season 2 on Netflix?

Admittedly, this wasn’t something that looked especially likely at first.

Netflix originally billed Adolescence as a “miniseries”, meaning it was only ever intended to consist of the four episodes that we ended up with.

The crew have also made it clear that they were happy to leave the Miller family’s story where it ended, with co-creator and star Stephen Graham telling Tudum: “We knew that we wanted to end it in [Jamie’s] room. We wanted the journey to finish where it began.”

Screenwriter Jack Thorne has also made it clear that he and the team have answered all of the key questions they wanted to – and that any supposed loose ends were left that way intentionally.

Plus, with the final episode confirming not just that Jamie killed Katie, but that he’s willing to plead guilty for it, it’s not really clear where else the story could go next, unless – as some critics of Adolescence have suggested could already have been the case – future episodes focus more on the victim and how her family were affected by the events of the show.

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper play a father and the son at the centre of "every parent's nightmare" in Netflix's latest hit drama Netflix

However, there is one potential idea for a new season of Adolescence that Netflix is reportedly keen on

A week after Adolescence began streaming, The Sun reported that Netflix was hoping to give the show a second season.

Citing an anonymous “TV source”, the tabloid’s article suggested that, rather than continuing the story outlined in the first season, Adolescence could take on an anthology series format, with each series focussing on a different issue relating to young people.

“The topic has resonated with viewers because it taps into [parents’] biggest fear and there’s plenty of scope for more in the same vein,” their “source” said.

HuffPost UK contacted Netflix for comment on The Sun’s report earlier in the week, but did not receive a response.