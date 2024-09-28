These Are All The Movies And TV Shows Will Ferrell And Harper Steele Have Worked On Together

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele hit the road in Will & Harper Netflix

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele’s new documentary (aptly titled Will & Harper) has really captured people’s attention.

The new Netflix original sees the two close friends taking a road trip across America for the first time since Harper disclosed that she is a trans woman, and explores huge themes not just relating to gender but mental health, American politics and, of course, friendship.

At the beginning of the documentary, Will shares his personal history with Harper, revealing they met when he was a performer and she was a writer on Saturday Night Live.

When Will left SNL in 2002, Harper stayed on as head writer for over a decade more, although the two continued to work together on various outlandish projects.

The Anchorman star remarks in the Netflix doc that “if you’ve ever scratched your head and said, ‘why did Will Ferrell make that?’”, there’s “a good chance” that Harper was involved to some degree.

Will Ferrel and Rachel McAdams in Eurovision: A Song Of Fire And Ice Elizabeth Viggiano/NETFLIX

But a quick glance at Harper’s IMDB page throws out several more projects she worked on with Will, too.

Harper and Will’s other collaborations included the comedy The Ladies’ Man (led by SNl alum Tim Meadows, who most of us probably know best as Principal Duvall from Mean Girls), one episode of the TV comedy Carpet Bros and the spoof miniseries The Spoils Of Babylon (as well as its spin-off, The Spoils Before Dying).

More recently, Will and Harper worked together on the parody broadcast The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish! (featuring SNL legend Molly Shannon, who makes a small cameo in Will & Harper) and the recent roast of NFL star Tom Brady, where Will appeared as his Anchorman alter-ego Ron Burgundy.

