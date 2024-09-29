We've Got Good News And Bad News For Anyone Hoping For Season 2 Of Nobody Wants This

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in Nobody Wants This STEFANIA ROSINI/NETFLIX

If you’ve already been swept up in Joanne and Noah’s messy love story in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, the chances are you’re already desperate to find out whether more episodes are in the pipeline.

Frankly, so are we.

The question is, then, is season two of Nobody Wants This coming?

Well, the short answer is: we don’t know.

The bad news is that Netflix is yet to make any official comment on whether there are plans to bring back the hit rom-com for a second season.

However, while everything is still unconfirmed, we’d say it’s a fair bet.

First of all, Nobody Wants This has been one of Netflix’s biggest critical hits of 2024, which has already translated to big viewing numbers for the platform (which, let’s face it, is probably the biggest indicator of whether the streaming giant is likely to bring something back) and has been steadily climbing the most-watched list since its release.

Most of the positive reviews of the series, led by Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, also pointed out that it ends on a bit of a cliffhanger, meaning more episodes are likely (not just like likely, in fact, but very much wanted!).

Viewers are already hoping Nobody Wants This gets a second season NETFLIX

The show itself is loosely inspired by Erin Foster’s real-life relationship, and given that she and her husband Simon Tikhman have now been married for the last five years, we reckon there’s a wealth of material for her to draw from if she wanted to.

Erin told Vulture that a second season would centre around Kristen Bell’s character converting to Judaism, while the Frozen star herself has said she’d be more than up for shooting more episodes.

Or, as she and Adam put it during an interview with Rolling Stone, they’d be up for playing Joanne and Noah “until our faces fall off”.