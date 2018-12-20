Will Smith Says His Version Of Genie In 'Aladdin' Remake Pays Homage To Robin Williams

Will Smith has confirmed his upcoming turn as the Genie in Disney’s upcoming ‘Aladdin’ remake is intended to serve as an homage to Robin Williams. On Wednesday, fans were treated to a first look at Will in character on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, and in the accompanying interview, he revealed how the late Robin’s iconic portrayal of the Genie inspired his live-action version.

We can show you the world... of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5vpic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

Admitting he initially found the task of playing the Genie a daunting one, Will told the magazine: “Whenever you’re doing things that are iconic, it’s always terrifying. The question is always: Where was there meat left on the bone? Robin didn’t leave a lot of meat on the bone with the character.” He went on to say he eventually grew confident that he “could deliver something that was an homage to Robin Williams but was musically different”, adding: “Just the flavour of the character would be different enough and unique enough that it would be in a different lane, versus trying to compete.”

JOHN T. BARR via Getty Images Comedy actor Robin Williams voiced the Genie in the original 'Aladdin' film