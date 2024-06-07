Will Smith Spills On ‘Craziest’ Stunt In ‘Bad Boys’ Movies: ‘We Got The Take!’

Will Smith broke down how he pulled off a wild scene in a car with co-star Martin Lawrence while the pair shot “Bad Boys 2.”

Smith, who joined Lawrence in an interview with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, recalled filming the “craziest” stunt from the “Bad Boys” franchise.

“I was actually driving the car, right? So we were doing the scene on the causeway in ‘Bad Boys 2’ where they’re throwing the cars off the thing,” Smith said.

He continued, “So it was, you know, a pretty cool scene. So we go up the causeway and when you get to the top of the causeway, it’s a downhill on the other side. And we had a camera on the side of the car.”

Smith said he wanted the scene “to be real” so he got the car up to between 125 and 130 mph.

“And I’m punching it, and we hit the top of the causeway, and we get a little bit airborne, but the camera rig is on the side, so it’s coming down on an angle. So I hit with one wheel, and I have no braking, and we’re coming up to cars behind us. And it’s like I’m trying to stop, trying to stop, trying to stop,” he said.

“And then it hits down, and right at the last second, I brake, probably about 20 yards from slamming me and Martin.”

“And I’m on the passenger side, and that’s when I knew I needed a diaper,” Lawrence joked.

“You made it look good, though. You got the take,” Fallon said.

“We got it. We got the take,” Smith said.

Smith and Lawrence are set to return as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the fourth instalment in the buddy cop film franchise, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

It marks the first “Bad Boys” film since Smith’s slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars, a controversy that he and his co-star apparently poke fun at in the movie.