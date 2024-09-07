We've Got Good News And Bad News For Anyone Hoping For Season 2 Of Kaos

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos Netflix

Kaos has become one of the most talked-about shows in the world since it began streaming at the end of August.

By now, there’s every chance you’ve already binge-watched your way through Netflix’s hit show, which was inspired by a number of classic stories from Greek mythology.

And naturally, that means people are already turning their attention to whether or not a season two is in the pipeline.

Well, the bad news is that Netflix hasn’t actually announced a decision either way. But it does look promising.

For one thing, Kaos has been hovering around the top of Netflix’s most-watched list and hasn’t budged since it debuted, which certainly helped the likes of The Gentlemen, 3 Body Problem and Love Is Blind UK when it came to the notoriously fickle streaming service granting them second seasons in the past few months.

It’s also billed as a “Netflix series” rather than a “miniseries”, meaning the door is open to more stories in the future.

Perhaps more importantly, though, is the fact that Kaos creator Charlie Covell is definitely up for it.

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy in Kaos Justin Downing/Netflix

“My dream was three seasons,” they told Cosmopolitan UK. “I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it. There’s definitely more.”

Charlie continued: “I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Because of Kaos’ origins in mythology, it’s also littered with references to Greek legends, with Charlie sharing their favourite one during a recent interview with HuffPost UK.

