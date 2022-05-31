WPA Pool via Getty Images

William Hague has warned the “fuse is getting closer to the dynamite” of a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership.

The prime minister is under mounting pressure from his own MPs to resign, following the Sue Gray report into partygate.

Advertisement

It takes 54 Tory MPs to formally submit a letter for a no confidence vote in Johnson to be triggered.

On Tuesday, former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom signalled her unhappiness with the PM, accusing him of “unacceptable failings” of leadership.

Advertisement

Speaking to Times Radio, former Tory leader and cabinet minister Lord Hague said: “I said this was a slow fuse. Well such a letter from I guess a senior figure, Andrea Leadsom is the fuse.

The fuse is getting closer to the dynamite here and it’s speeding up.

Advertisement

“So I think that’s just another indication the Conservative Party is moving faster towards a vote of confidence or no confidence.

“So a leadership ballot, which I said earlier could come next week, or at the end of June, a few more letters like that, and it will come next week.”