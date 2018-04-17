William Hague Says Allowing Parliament To Vote On 2013 Syria Strikes Was A 'Mistake'

William Hague has said David Cameron probably made a “mistake” when he decided to give parliament a vote on launching military strikes against Syria in 2013 - a vote he lost.

The former foreign secretary said on Tuesday morning the opponents of using force would always find it easier to depict any military action as the “start of a whole new war” - while government’s would struggle to defend their plan without revealing the strategy to the enemy.

Jeremy Corbyn has secured a debate in the Commons today on Theresa May’s decision not to ask parliament to approve the military strikes against the Assad regime that took place over the weekend.

The Labour leader has called for a new War Powers act that would transfer the authority to take military action from the prime minister to parliament.