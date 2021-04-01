The Home Office has been forced to sign a legal agreement with the equalities watchdog after it “effectively ignored” the law with its so-called “hostile environment” immigration measures.

The agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) comes after the department was found to have neglected to consider the impact the policies would have on Black members of the Windrush generation.

The watchdog said the Home Office’s “unjust” treatment of the Windrush generation, many of whom were wrongly deported from the UK, “must never be repeated”.

It comes after a government-backed report was described as “insulting” for claiming that institutional racism does not exist in the UK.

In a statement, the EHRC said the Home Office “effectively ignored” the public sector equality duty during the Windrush scandal.

It has now been forced to legally commit to a two-year action plan of improvements.

EHRC chair Kishwer Falkner said: “The experiences of the Windrush generation must never be repeated, and must never be forgotten. They serve as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to equality laws, so that no one has to suffer such unjust treatment.

“When used properly, the public sector equality duty is vital in ensuring all public services work effectively for all of their users, regardless of background.

“By effectively ignoring it when implementing the hostile environment measure, the Home Office’s actions had a profound effect on many people’s lives.

“If we are to be a fair and equal society, then equality and human rights has to be at the core of everything we do.”