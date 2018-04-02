Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African Anti-Apartheid Campaigner, Has Died Aged 81

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and ex-wife to Nelson Mandela, has died.
The death, on Monday, was confirmed by her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane.
Madikizela-Mandela was 81.
Zwane gave no further details but said a statement would be released later.
The BBC quoted family spokesman Victor Dlamini as saying Madikizela-Mandela “died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year”.
“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones,” he said.
Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996, covering the years he was imprisoned on Robben Island.
The pair were famously pictured walking hand-in-hand after he was freed after 27 years. They separated two years later and divorced in 1996.
Madikizela-Mandela’s own activism against the apartheid regime led to her being imprisoned for months and spending years under house arrest.
Her political activism was marred by a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1991, for which she was fined.
Madikizela-Mandela faced these allegations again during the 1997 hearings before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a panel that investigated apartheid-era crimes.
As a parliamentarian after South Africa’s first all-race elections, she was convicted of fraud.
Still, she was widely venerated in South Africa for her role in fighting white minority rule.