Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African Anti-Apartheid Campaigner, Has Died Aged 81

Zwane gave no further details but said a statement would be released later.

The death, on Monday, was confirmed by her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and ex-wife to Nelson Mandela, has died.

The BBC quoted family spokesman Victor Dlamini as saying Madikizela-Mandela “died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year”.

“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones,” he said.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996, covering the years he was imprisoned on Robben Island.

The pair were famously pictured walking hand-in-hand after he was freed after 27 years. They separated two years later and divorced in 1996.