The 'Winter Arc' Challenge Is All Over Social Media. But What Does It Mean?

via Associated Press

I like to think I’m aware of most internet trends.

I’ve been on team Moo Deng and Pesto since day one, I’m all over autumn’s Tavern Food trend and I even like finding niche Subreddit obsessions.

But it took a rise in Google searches for “winter arc” for me to learn about the challenge.

If that seems odd, given that one TikTok about the topic has gained almost 24 million views at the time of writing, perhaps that’s because I don’t have much gym content on my FYP (working out seems to be a big part of many people’s “winter arc”).

Advertisement

If you’re as unfamiliar with, or confused by, the trend – the most popular video of which shows a man simply shaving his head – as I was, allow us to explain.

In its most basic form, it’s about transforming yourself over winter

The “winter arc” refers to the “90 days before the end of the year where you can get ahead of the ‘New Year, new me’ crowd and hit your goals,” TikToker @jessback2earth explains.

That means that yesterday, October 1, was the start date of the “winter arc”, which is basically an early New Year’s resolution.

Advertisement

Some people are signing a “winter arc contract” with themselves, establishing the rules of their new resolutions.

The main categories seem to revolve around working out, dieting and generally “glowing up,” however.

The tone of some “winter arc” videos seems needlessly punishing – lots of them are shot with gloomy greyscale colouring, and show people working out in the pouring rain.

Others, which warn “bro, it’s gonna get cold out... trust me” are a little hard not to wince at – it can run a bit Fight Club-esque.

Advertisement

Perhaps that’s why one video, which calls “mfs who unironically say ‘winter arc’” “cornballs” and uses the hashtag “cringe”, has gotten almost 70k views.

Still, as a TikToker commented on that clip, “it’s all about improvement at the end of the day.”

Should I do a ‘winter arc’?

Depends on what your “rules” are.

Some – like this TikTok which suggests breaking off any relationship to avoid “distractions” – are obviously quite silly.

In fact, isolation seems to be a big part of many winter arc rules – a Redditor claims they’ll “reject all social events with no purpose for three months” and avoid “girls”.

That’s a bit of an issue, seeing as socialising can be extra-important during the winter months.

Some posts, which promote exercising and getting sunlight in the winter, can be beneficial as vitamin D levels drop in the colder months and many of us stop working out just as our bodies need the benefits of exercise the most.

Advertisement

But, as with New Year’s resolutions, they can run the risk of being extreme and self-defeating, especially as Christmas, Halloween, and other festivities roll around.

Why are people shaving their heads for a ‘winter arc’?

Still confused as to why that buzz-cut video we mentioned earlier has gotten so many views? TikToker @jayboogz2x has answers.

His “number one” winter arc rule is that “you’ve gotta go the buzz cut route”.

That’s because, he said, “that way you ain’t even thinking about your hair – you’re thinking about how you can level up”.

Other “distractions” include video games, masturbation, and sleeping ”’til 8 or 9 am”, the creator said.

We’re not saying a “winter arc” is inherently bad, and a lot of commenters disagree with its most extreme adherents, instead using the time to self-reflect and maybe get a few more gym sessions in.

Advertisement

But if, as TikToker @lenalifts says, your “new January 1st is October 1st,” remember to set reasonable, safe expectations.