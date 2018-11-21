Parts of the UK awoke this morning to their first dusting of snow of the season thanks to a cold blast arriving from eastern Europe.

Exmoor in the south west witnessed snowfall, as well as the Pennines in the north, while coastal areas were hit with strong winds.

Parts of south and south east England saw the mercury hit 2C, while the south-west felt chills of -2C.

The snow mostly hit high ground after low temperatures meant showers and sleet overnight on Tuesday descended as snow.

Social media users around the country shared their excitement, with many of them witnessing the first snow of the autumn.