Itchy Recently, Especially At Night? We Have News

Between my regular and dyshidrotic eczema, or pompholyx (tiny itchy bumps that come and go on your hands), I’m very rarely itch-free.

But even by my standards, November has proven to be an unusually irritating month for my skin.

It’s especially bad at night ― in fact, I’ve woken my partner up twice this week with the force of my sleep-scratching.

According to dermatologist and skincare brand founder Dr. Vanita Rattan, though, I’m not alone (’tis the season, apparently).

“Winter itch, also known as pruritus hiemalis, is a common type of dermatitis (skin irritation or inflammation) caused by cold weather,” she told HuffPost UK.

And yep ― it tends to be especially bad at night.

What is winter itch?

Dr Rattan explains that central heating systems, hot showers and space heaters all contribute to the condition, as they remove moisture from the air or your skin.

But if you think the outside is safe, you’re wrong ― “Winter itch can be caused by a combination of environmental factors, such as low humidity, harsh winds and cold temperatures, which compromises the skin’s natural barrier,” she adds.

Winter itch tends to be more intense than regular itching and is more likely to happen to those with existing skin issues (that’d explain my nighttime antics, then).

“The itchiness is sudden in onset and is generally more noticeable at nighttime. Redness often accompanies scratched skin, and in more severe cases, the skin texture can become rough and thickened (lichenified),” Dr Rattan shared.

“As a result of winter itch, small cracks can also develop in the skin, which may even lead to bleeding.”

It’s commonly seen in the calves, inner thighs, knees, and ankles of sufferers. Older people are more likely to develop the condition, the doctor revealed.

How can I get rid of it?

Dr Rattan advises those of us who’ve been feeling itchy recently to:

1) Keep showers short and lukewarm

”The high-water temperature can strip the skin of its natural oils, fats and proteins that keep the skin healthy,” Dr Rattan writes.

“Instead of having long, hot showers, use lukewarm water and try to limit the time you spend in the shower to five minutes” and pat your skin dry before using a fatty moisturiser, she continues.

2) Don’t over cleanse

”One of the biggest mistakes when washing your face in winter is cleansing too much, as it can remove the skin’s natural oils,” she said.

That can lead to dry skin that’s more likely to itch and even crack.

Over-cleansing “can be particularly problematic for skin of colour, as their skin has fewer ceramides compared to lighter skin,” the doctor warns.

3) Stick to unfragranced skincare

Though you might love how your favourite skin balm smells, Dr Rattan shared that “3-4% of the population experience contact dermatitis from fragrance, and for people of colour, this can lead to hyperpigmentation that may last for years.”

In place of potentially damaging scents, she says we should “Look for formulas that contain skin-restoring ingredients like ceramides or peptides.”

4) Use a humidifier

Remember when we said leaving the heating on can damage your skin?

Well, Dr Rattan explained that’s because ” As this warm air rises, it can carry moisture with it, which lowers the humidity levels indoors.”

Adding a humidifier to your room can combat those effects.

5) Choose skin-friendly fabrics

I love a festive sweater as much as the next person, but Dr Rattan explains that wool (as well as synthetic fabrics) can be making our itch more intense.

“Opting for softer, breathable fabrics like 100% cotton or silk can help prevent unnecessary irritation,” she told HuffPost UK.