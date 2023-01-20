LifewellbeingBeautyshopping

If Your Lips And Skin Are Suffering ATM, Put These Winter Beauty Saviours In Your Basket Now

Here's to winning the battle against all those skin complaints caused by this never-ending cold.

Shopping Writer

Tackle those classic winter skin concerns with these fabulous products
Mixed Retailers
Tackle those classic winter skin concerns with these fabulous products

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

After a surprisingly mild Christmas, it’s safe to say that the sudden transition to a far colder and more wintry climate is wreaking havoc on many people’s skin and lips.

Due to the cold temperatures, harsh wind, and an increase in the use of central heating, our skin can appear far less radiant and dewey in the winter months, and can quickly become dry, sullen, and far more prone to hyperpigmentation and blemishes. So, adding nourishing and hydrating products that will protect the skin’s natural barrier is key.

From facial cleansers and moisturisers that’ll soothe any inflammation, to nourishing hand creams and lip balms for dealing with flaking and dryness, this selection of products for face, lips and body will help see you through the winter months.

1
LookFantastic
Shield your skin from winter pollutants with this antioxidant Vitamin C paste
When the air is cold and dense, our skin is exposed to any trapped pollutants for a longer period of time. This antioxidant Vitamin C paste provides a natural shield, while also brightening and evening out any dullness in the skin.
£32 from LookFantastic
2
Amazon
Use this hydrating and non-foaming cleanser on your face and body
Formulated by dermatologists to lock-in moisture, and protect the skin’s natural barrier, this non-foaming cleanser contains three essential ceramides, is enriched with hyaluronic acid, and works really well on both the face and body.
£8 from Amazon
3
Glossier
Use this hydrating lip salve to nourish dry and chapped lips
Made from a moisturising natural formula of castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin, this hydrating lip balm packs an antioxidant punch, and will leave your lips feeling properly hydrated. Plus, I love that the rose flavoured formula leaves behind a lovely pink tint.
£10 from Glossier
4
Glossier
Swap your lightweight lotion for a thicker occlusive moisturising cream
In the winter months, it’s well worth switching from more occlusive moisturisers like this one, as they sit like a barrier on the skin, trapping in moisture. Packed with plant-based ingredients like moisturising glycerin, and skin barrier strengthening Babassu Oil, this buttery cream is at the top of my winter skincare wishlist.
£25 from Glossier
5
Amazon
Pick a protective hand cream with natural antioxidant properties
An antioxidant ingredient with deeply moisturising qualities, rose essential oil makes a brilliant addition to this gorgeous hand cream. This formula is super protective and nourishing, and will provide dry hands with long-lasting hydration.
£38.70 from Amazon
6
Cult Beauty
Plump and hydrate your face with this affordable hyaluronic acid serum
If hydration is at the top of your list, then hyaluronic acid serum is definitely where you should start. Capable of holding up to a thousand times its weight in water, this natural ingredient makes the skin look plump, healthy, and — most importantly — super hydrated.
£7.99 from Cult Beauty
7
Amazon
Nourish sensitive skin with this super thick and affordable moisturiser
100% natural, this nourishing formula is made from organic sunflower seed oil, and enriched with wild pansy, chamomile, calendula and revitalising rosemary extracts. Suitable for use on the whole body, it’s a product that I use everyday in the winter months.
£11.21 from Amazon
8
LookFantastic
Keep your skin barrier protected with this bestselling face and body cream
Great for super sensitive skin, this cult-favourite balm will reduce the appearance of any dryness and coarseness, and leave your skin looking and feeling smooth. Plus, it’s also enriched with SPF 50 — so it offers maximum protection against any UVA and UVB rays.
£10 from Look Fantastic
9
Amazon
Smooth skin and reduce redness with a Niacinamide serum
Niacinamide works with the natural substances in your skin to even out the skin tone, diminish any dullness, and balance excess sebum. Packed with antioxidants, this serum is particularly worth purchasing if (like me) you struggle with redness in the winter months.
£32.58 from Amazon
10
The Body Shop
Lather your body in this buttery cream that has protective and nourishing properties
During the winter months, you want to use emollient ingredients on your body that help trap in moisture and protect your skin against pollution and the elements. Providing your skin with moisture for up to 96 hours, this shea body butter is a perfect example.
£18 from The Body Shop
11
Amazon
Apply a ceramide serum that boosts and nourish your skin’s moisture barrier
Ceramides play a key role in strengthening the skin barrier, and ensuring that moisture is retained. Soothing and comforting, this milky ceramide serum will help ensure your skin barrier stays resilient against any external aggressors, while also reducing any redness and dryness.
£38 from Amazon
12
Cult Beauty
Apply a plant-based squalane oil to keep your face hydrated and firm
Perfect for the months ahead, squalane boasts many antioxidant properties, and is capable of boosting the hydration and suppleness of your skin. This plant-derived oil is now a staple in my winter skincare routine.
£8.90 from Cult Beauty
13
Amazon
Keep moisture in the skin by slugging at night with glycerin-rich products
This incredible balm went viral on TikTok, after users realised just how effective it was at nourishing and regenerating dry or cracked skin. To hop on the ‘slugging’ hype, slather it all over your face before you go to bed.
£12.36 from Amazon
14
Amazon
Keep the air around you fresh and clean with this bestselling purifier
Central heating systems remove water from the atmosphere, which can leave your skin feeling really dry and lacking in hydration. To combat this, pop this handy air purifier in your bedroom while you sleep, and it’ll remove any pollutants and dust — without taking away any moisture in the air.
£49.99 from Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction