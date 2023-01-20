If Your Lips And Skin Are Suffering ATM, Put These Winter Beauty Saviours In Your Basket Now

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
After a surprisingly mild Christmas, it’s safe to say that the sudden transition to a far colder and more wintry climate is wreaking havoc on many people’s skin and lips.
Due to the cold temperatures, harsh wind, and an increase in the use of central heating, our skin can appear far less radiant and dewey in the winter months, and can quickly become dry, sullen, and far more prone to hyperpigmentation and blemishes. So, adding nourishing and hydrating products that will protect the skin’s natural barrier is key.
From facial cleansers and moisturisers that’ll soothe any inflammation, to nourishing hand creams and lip balms for dealing with flaking and dryness, this selection of products for face, lips and body will help see you through the winter months.