Netflix Has Already Announced Its Decision About The Fate Of Meghan Markle's New Show

In a recent Instagram story post, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan would be returning for a new batch of episodes.

Sporting a baseball cap emblazoned with a vegetable-based pun on it, Meghan quipped: “Lettuce romaine calm… or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that season two of With Love, Meghan is coming!”

In a follow-up post, Meghan shared a montage of sounds from season one, alongside the message: “Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving season one, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on season two!”

The former Suits star added: “Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

Each episode of Meghan’s series sees her welcoming a different guest, from celebrity friends to members of her own family, preparing meals for them and offering viewers her tips on how to be a good host.

Upon its release last week, critics were widely unimpressed with the show, with terms like “toe-curling”, “bland” and “exhausting” being thrown around in early reviews.

However, others have since jumped to the defence of With Love, Meghan, claiming it is no different to other similar lifestyle shows, and that it’s ideal viewing for those hoping to watch something on the more cosy and slow-paced side.