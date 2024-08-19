Without Using Trump's Name, Kamala Harris Calls Out 'Coward' Leaders

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris denounced political leaders who focus on tearing people down rather than uplifting them.

“Over the last several years, there’s been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down when what we know is the real and true measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up,” Harris said during a campaign rally in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

Advertisement

“That’s what strength looks like. Anybody who’s about beating down other people is a coward,” Harris said to a crowd that met her remarks with applause.

Harris’ opponent, former President Donald Trump, is notorious for making sexist, racist and otherwise inflammatory remarks.

However, Harris — who was joined by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Walz’s wife, Minnesota’s first lady Gwen Walz at the rally— did not reference Trump or any other politicians by name and instead focused on her own campaign.

“This campaign for us is really born out of love of country,” Harris continued. “We love our country, and we know our country is going to be as strong as our willingness to fight for it, and to fight for what we stand for.”

Advertisement

Harris began her presidential bid when Biden dropped from the race last month, breaking a fundraising record with more than $80 million (£61 million) in donations in the first 24 hours of her presidential campaign.