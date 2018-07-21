A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in Wolverhampton.
Armed police cordoned off the car park of New Cross Hospital after a man was shot in nearby Valley Road on Friday night.
Officers were called following reports of gunshots being heard at about 9.10pm.
Minutes later, police were made aware that a man with serious injuries had been driven to nearby New Cross Hospital.
A cordon was set up around a blue Peugeot with what appeared to be a bullet hole in a side window frame.
The victim, who has not yet been formally identified, died in hospital at about 2am today.
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, said on Saturday morning that the hospital was “fully functioning as normal”, adding there was “no safety issues to patients, staff or visitors”.
West Midlands Police said that officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.