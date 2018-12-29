David Jones - PA Images via Getty Images The incident happened on the M1 motorway in West Yorkshire (file photo).

A teenager died after falling from a bridge into oncoming traffic on a motorway, police said.

The woman, believed to be 18 and from Wakefield, died on the M1 near Ossett on Friday night, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Witnesses are being sought after emergency services were called at 7.15pm.

The victim has not been formally identified.

A force statement said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a woman in an incident on the M1 near Ossett.

“Emergency services were called at 7.15pm last night [December 28] to reports that a woman had fallen from the roundabout bridge over the M1 at Junction 40 and been hit by a number of vehicles on the southbound carriageway.

“The woman was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“She has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be an 18-year-old woman from the Wakefield area.”

All road closures were lifted on Saturday.