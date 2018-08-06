Woman, 22, Killed In Stockwell Hit-And-Run

Google Street View The woman was struck and died at the scene in Clapham Road, Stockwell (file picture)

A 22-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run in Stockwell in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, died shortly after being struck by the vehicle in Clapham Road, at 4am. The driver of the car involved in the collision left the scene at speed, according to witnesses.

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course. No arrests have been made.

Later on Sunday, 5 August the car - a blue Mercedes C-class - was located nearby.

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) are investigating and appealing for witnesses to come forward; in particular, pedestrian eye-witnesses and motorists who may have dash-cam footage.

Detective Sergeant Rob Harris is leading the investigation. He said: “Our investigation is making progress and work continues to identify whoever was responsible for this fatal collision. A young woman has lost her life. I would urge the driver concerned to contact police or hand himself in at the earliest opportunity.

“Equally there are those who saw what happened in this busy part of Stockwell and we need them to call the witness line and give information.”

If you have information that could assist the investigation, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) based at Catford Garage on 020 8285 1574, quoting CAD 1429/05Aug, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.