Woman Arrested After Stabbing Outside Busy London Tube Station

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed outside a busy London tube station.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called to reports of a stabbing outside Highbury and Islington station in north London at around 10.25pm on Saturday.

A force spokesman said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a male was located suffering stab injuries – he has been taken to an east London hospital for treatment; condition awaits.

“A woman – no further details – was arrested close the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.”

It comes as police rolled out an extra 300 officers to patrol London’s violent crime hotspots this weekend following days of bloodshed.

The Met announced the move while denying claims it had “lost control” of the capital’s streets.

Police Commissioner Cressida Dick also promised more weapons searches following five stabbings across the city in a single day on Thursday and a string of murders in previous days.

Dick is under increasing pressure to combat so-called “postcode wars” between rival gangs that have led to a spate stabbings and shootings.

Saturday night’s incident came after two teens were hurt after being stabbed in Croydon on Friday evening.