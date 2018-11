NEWS

Woman Arrested For Strawberry Needle Contamination

A 50-year-old woman named My Ut Trinh has been arrested in the Australian strawberry needle contamination investigation. A Brisbane court heard that she had a work-related grievance at a berry farm where she formerly worked as a supervisor. Truckloads of strawberries were thrown out over the course of the investigation and over 230 reports of contaminated fruit were made to police across Australia.