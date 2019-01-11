Woman Dead After Suffering 'Critical' Head Injuries Following Reports Of An Assault

A woman has died after suffering “critical head injuries” following reports of an assault at an east London address.

Police were called to a home in City Island Way, near Canning Town shortly after 4pm where the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found.

She was pronounced dead at 4:17pm . She has not been formally identified and a post-mortem is yet to take place.

No arrests have been made and her next of kin is being informed, the Metropolitan Police said.

“Anyone with information concerning this incident at the address is requested to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.”