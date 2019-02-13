Teenager Accuses Woman Of Stealing Condom After Sex To Frame Him For Rape And Murder Of Girl, 6

PA Toni McLachlan, ﻿partner of Robert MacPhail

A woman who a teen accused of murder blames for killing a six-year-old girl has told a court she had nothing to do with the crime. Toni McLachlan, 18, was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow at the trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of raping and murdering schoolgirl Alesha MacPhail. The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies the charges and has lodged a special defence blaming McLachlan, Alesha’s father’s girlfriend. Asked if she had anything to do with Alesha’s murder, McLachlan replied: “No.” She told the court: “I loved her to pieces.”

PA Wire/PA Images Robert MacPhail at the High Court in Glasgow

Schoolgirl Alesha was spending the start of her summer break with her father and grandparents in the house they shared on the Isle of Bute. The court heard McLachlan and her partner would deal cannabis to the accused, who phoned them in the early hours of the day Alesha was allegedly taken from her bed at her grandparent’s house, where the couple also stayed. Her body was found in woodland on the island hours after she was reported missing on 2 July last year. McLachlan said she returned the accused’s call when she was woken up to search for Alesha at around 6.30am.

PA Archive/PA Images Alesha MacPhail was found dead on the Isle of Bute

Call logs showed he messaged around 9am that day saying “sorry doesn’t matter” with two laughing crying emojis. The court heard McLachlan asked him to keep an eye out for Alesha since she had gone missing and he replied: “Oh damn am sure she’s not went too far.” She said she first had a “bad feeling” about the call and thought it was “dodgy looking” but after the messages this went away. Questioned on how it felt to be accused of murder, McLachlan said: “Horrible, especially when it is somebody that you do love so much. “But she knew I loved her and that’s what I’m trying to keep in my head just now.” She added that she was “sad, hurt and angry”. The court heard she had been in an on-off relationship with Alesha’s father for about two years. In response to questioning from the accused’s lawyer, Brian McConnachie QC, McLachlan denied being jealous of Alesha or threatened by her. She also denied the suggestion she had been in a sexual relationship with the accused for several months between autumn 2017 and early 2018. McConnachie suggested she messaged the accused on the night Alesha went missing asking him to meet for a cigarette, they then went to a shed and had sex using a condom she provided, which she denied.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images The mother of Alesha MacPhail, Georgina Lochrane, arrives at Glasgow High Court