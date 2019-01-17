Woman Lived With Pill Packet Stuck In Throat For 17 Days

A woman in Northern Ireland lived with a plastic pill packet lodged in her throat for 17 days, a medical journal has reported.

According to a paper published in the BMJ Journals, the patient, who has not been named and is in her 40s, swallowed the packet of the painkiller Tramadol in the middle of the night in November.

It was finally detected after four visits to Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Writing about the extraordinary case, David McCrory said: “She had swallowed her Tramadol tablets whole in the original foil packet which was lodged in the upper oesophagus.

“She underwent rigid oesophagoscopy and removal of foreign body uneventfully (17 days after ingestion of her tablets) and she was discharged after a period of observation.”

The patient initially attended the Accident and Emergency department the following morning complaining of discomfort and difficulty swallowing.

There she was described as “fit and well”, and the ears, nose and throat team observed she was tolerating fluids, had no airway difficulties and could mobilise her neck.