A woman has praised a wedding shop for making disabled people feel less invisible by displaying one of its dresses on a mannequin in a wheelchair.

Beth Wilson, 36, has been using a wheelchair for five years and was delighted to see the display in The White Collection Bridal Boutique, in Portishead, Somerset.

“The new wedding shop in town has a wheelchair-using mannequin and it shouldn’t be exciting but it’s the first time I’ve ever seen disability portrayed in a shop window,” she wrote in a tweet, which has been liked more than 3,400 times.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Wilson said: “It was so surprising to see and made me feel represented. So often disabled people feel invisible because we don’t see ourselves in the media much and especially not modelling beautiful clothes.”