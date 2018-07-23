PA Wire/PA Images Police at the scene at the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester where a woman with serious injuries to her neck was found this morning.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman had her throat slashed in an attack at a hotel in Manchester. Armed officers were sent to the Hilton on Deansgate in the city centre after police were flagged down by the victim shortly after 11.10am on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. Four men and two women were arrested, said a GMP spokesman, who added: “This is not thought to be terrorism related nor thought to be a random attack.”

Four men – aged 20, 24, and two 26-year-olds – and two women, aged 17 and 20 are now being held, a force spokesman added .Anthony Hilton, who works in a nearby letting agents, said the victim had been taken away in an ambulance. “One of our colleagues walked past and saw a lady on the floor with what appeared to be her throat slit,” said Mr Hilton, 32, from Manchester. He described the woman as well dressed and in her thirties but could not comment on her condition as she was taken away. “There must have been 15 undercover and normal police cars out in the street.

Police are at the Hilton Hotel on Deansgate after a woman was attacked.



Shortly after 11.10am on Monday 23 July 2018 police officers on Deansgate were flagged down by a woman with lacerations to her neck.



Three men and two women have been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing. — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) July 23, 2018