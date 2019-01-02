Woman Stabbed To Death On New Year’s Day In Camberwell Is Named

Google Street View Charlotte Ruskin was found with stab injuries at a residential address in John Ruskin Street (file picture)

A woman who was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Camberwell has been named as Charlotte Huggins.

The 33-year-old was found with stab injuries at a residential address in John Ruskin Street at 4.20am on 1 January. She was declared dead 30 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a single stab wound.

A 34-year-old man was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and has been bailed until mid-January.

Detectives from the homicide and major crime command, led by Detective Inspector Domenica Catino, are investigating.

At this early stage, it is believed that the suspect was known to the victim. Enquiries continue.