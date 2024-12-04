This Many Minutes Of Exercise A Day Can Reduce Heart Health Risks By 45%

Bruce Mars via Unsplash c

Sometimes people ask me if writing about health has changed some of my own habits.

The answer is yes, in two ways; I’ve stopped feeling bad about drinking coffee, which seems to be pretty great for us, and I make sure to exercise as many days as I can.

That’s because the research on its benefits is astounding. Not only has it been linked to a reduced risk of dementia and heart disease, but even small amounts can have transformative effects ― for instance, whether you work out steadily throughout the week or save it all for your days off doesn’t seem to matter.

And now, a study looking at people’s heart health has found that a tiny amount of high-intensity exercise a day can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke among women by an impressive 45%.

How much exercise is that?

A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that women who perform less than four measly minutes (3.4 minutes) of high-intensity exercise a day were at a 45% lower risk of having a cardiac event like a stroke or heart attack than women who didn’t exercise.

This “vigorous” activity wasn’t intentional as the women self-reported doing no formal exercise ― it was just part of their day.

The risk of developing a heart attack was 51% lower for women while it was 67% lower for heart failure.

In fact anything over a minute and a half saw women have “substantially lower risks” of heart problems than those who didn’t exercise at all.

Meanwhile, men who performed 5.6 minutes of intensive activity a day were 16% less likely to have heart health issues.

These types of activities need not involve a barbell or a treadmill.

“Vigorous physical activity” can include lifting heavy shopping bags up the stairs or even running for a bus.

Does that mean I can get away with 28 minutes of exercise a week?

Very probably not. These benefits were seen in comparison with people who did no exercise whatsoever, which we know is bad for us.

The NHS’ health guidelines are clear; we should aim for 75 minutes of intense activity or 150 minutes of lower-intensity exercise a week.

But if you’re daunted by the idea of any exercise, this research may make health goals more attainable, the researchers say. It shows that even small steps can be very beneficial if you’re currently not active.