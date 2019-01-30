Ministers are making a women’s rights campaigner “relive the trauma” of an abortion ordeal by refusing to extend new domestic violence legislation to Northern Ireland, Labour MP Stella Creasy has said.

Ministers have refused to broaden the government’s flagship Domestic Abuse Bill to include the region amid claims the move would upset the government’s confidence-and-supply partners – the DUP.

The news emerged as Belfast woman Sarah Ewart launched a High Court challenge after being denied an abortion in Northern Ireland in 2013, despite doctors saying her baby would not survive outside the womb.

Ewart went to England for a termination, but was left in turmoil over the added hardship, emotional and financial stress the journey caused her. Her case is that the refusal of an abortion in Northern Ireland amounted to the UK breaching her human rights.

Speaking during an urgent question in the House of Commons, Creasy, who wanted to amend the legislation to liberalise abortion in Northern Ireland, said those who limited the bill’s scope are “hiding behind devolution” and should apologise.

The real aim in limiting the bill, said Creasy, was to keep the DUP on-side.

But Home Office minister Victoria Atkins refused to budge and said there had been “no change” and the bill would “expand to England and Wales only”.

As it stands, Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where in almost every circumstance it is illegal to get an abortion – including when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest and when there is a severe foetal abnormality which means the baby would not survive outside the womb.